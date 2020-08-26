Samsung Electronics to allow working from home in Sept. – official

Contributor
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published

SEOUL, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS plans to allow some workers in South Korea to work from home in September under a pilot program, a company official said on Thursday, as the country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Some employees at Samsung Electronics' mobile phone division and consumer electronics division are eligible to apply for the pilot program, the official said.

