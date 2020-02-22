Samsung Electronics Temporarily Shuts Down Gumi Plant On Virus Case

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) will shut down operations at its mobile device factory complex in the southeastern city of Gumi, South Korea, after an employee was confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

The suspension will last until Monday morning (February 25) to prevent the virus from spreading, according to media reports.

