Samsung Electronics sold remaining ASML shares in Q4, company filing shows

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

February 21, 2024 — 06:54 am EST

AMSTERDAM/SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS sold its entire remaining stake in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML ASML.AS in the fourth quarter of last year, a company filing showed on Wednesday.

Samsung sold 1.58 million shares, or 0.4% of ASML. It had already sold around 1.17 million of its shares in ASML in the third quarter of last year.

Despite Samsung selling its shares, both companies will continue to collaborate together.

When South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol visited the Netherlands last year, ASML and Samsung signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly invest around 1 trillion won ($749.56 million) in a Korean research facility.

($1 = 1,334.1100 won)

