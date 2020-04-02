US Markets

Samsung Electronics shuts U.S. factory after two coronavirus cases

Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/© Andrew Kelly / Reuters

SEOUL, April 3 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS said on Friday that it has suspended its home appliance factory in the United States after two of its workers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said its facility, located in Newberry County, South Carolina, is being "thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," and will resume operation on Monday.

