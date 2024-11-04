Samsung Electronics to Shift GDR Listing to London

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics has announced its decision to delist its Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) from the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and plans to list them on the London Stock Exchange. This strategic move is aimed at potentially increasing the visibility and trading volume of its GDRs. The company will proceed with the delisting process in early November.

