Samsung Electronics Sees Q4 Profit, Sales To Be Up Y-O-Y, Down Sequentially

(RTTNews) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) Friday said it expects fourth-quarter consolidated operating profit, based on K-IFRS, of approximately 9.0 trillion Korean won, within a range 8.9 trillion won to 9.1 trillion won.

Consolidated sales for the quarter are expected to be about 61 trillion won, within a range 60 trillion won to 62 trillion won.

In the prior year's fourth quarter, consolidated operating profit was 7.16 trillion won and consolidated sales were 59.88 trillion won.

In the preceding third quarter, consolidated operating profit was 12.35 trillion won and consolidated sales were 66.96 trillion won.

