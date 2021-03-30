Samsung Electronics says Texas chip production close to normal levels

SEOUL, March 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' 005930.KS U.S. chip plant at Austin, Texas has reached production close to normal levels as of last week, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns caused by severe weather in mid-February.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

