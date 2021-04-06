Samsung Electronics says Q1 profit likely rose 44%, matching analysts' estimate

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday said first-quarter profit likely rose 44%, which analysts attributed to brisk sales of home appliances, smartphones and TVs, though chip earnings likely fell after a winter storm halted U.S. output.

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Wednesday said first-quarter profit likely rose 44%, which analysts attributed to brisk sales of home appliances, smartphones and TVs, though chip earnings likely fell after a winter storm halted U.S. output.

The South Korean technology giant forecast January-March operating profit of 9.3 trillion won ($8.32 billion), in line with a 9.3 trillion won analyst forecast from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely rose 17% from the same period a year prior to 65 trillion won, the firm said in a short preliminary earnings release.

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings later this month.

Analysts said Samsung's mobile division likely saw operating profit soar more than 1 trillion won to about 4.15 trillion won after its flagship Galaxy S21 smartphone series outsold the previous version by a two-to-one margin in the six weeks since its January launch, according to research provider Counterpoint.

A lower starting price for the flagship helped sales for the world's largest smartphone maker during the quarter, with the S21 priced $200 lower than the S20, Counterpoint said.

In its chip division, analysts said profit likely fell about 20% to 3.6 trillion won due to the cost of ramping up new domestic production and losses at its Texas factory following a mid-February stoppage, blunting the benefits of globally strong demand.

Profit in Samsung's television set and home appliance business likely more than doubled to around 1 trillion won, analysts said, due to continued stay-at-home demand.

($1 = 1,118.2100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters