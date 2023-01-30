Samsung Electronics' Q4 profit falls 69% as device demand drops

Adds milestone, revenue

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a 69% plunge in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, as consumer demand for electronic devices dropped and clients tightened their belts on a weak economy, dragging down memory chip prices.

The world's biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones said October-December operating profit fell to 4.3 trillion won ($3.49 billion), its lowest quarterly profit in eight years, from 13.87 trillion won a year earlier.

That compared with the company's own estimate of 4.3 trillion won earlier this month.

Revenue fell 8% to 70.5 trillion won.

($1 = 1,232.6000 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.