Samsung Electronics' Q4 profit falls 34% amid weak consumer demand

Adds revenue

SEOUL, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS reported a 34% drop in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday, as weak consumer demand for TVs and home appliances outweighed a recovery in the global memory chip market.

The world's biggest maker of memory chips said operating profit fell to 2.8 trillion won ($2.11 billion) in October-December, versus 4.3 trillion won a year earlier.

That was in line with Samsung's own estimate of 2.8 trillion won flagged earlier this month.

Revenue fell 4% to 67.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,328.5300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((joyce.lee@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.