Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit rises 26% on chip, display panel sales

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its operating profit rose 26% in the October-December quarter, in line with its estimate earlier this month, as remote working and TV-watching driven by the COVID-19 pandemic fuelled sales of chips and display panels.

The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 9.05 trillion won ($8.17 billion). It also said revenue rose 3% to 61.6 trillion won, also meeting estimates.

($1 = 1,107.7300 won)

