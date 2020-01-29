Samsung Electronics Q4 operating profit falls 34%, dogged by chip market downturn

SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said on Thursday its operating profit fell 34% in the October-December quarter, in line with its estimate earlier this month, as the South Korean conglomerate battled a downturn in the memory chip market.

The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 7.16 trillion won ($6.13 billion). It also said net profit fell 38% to 5.2 trillion won, and that revenue fell 1% to 59.9 trillion won - also meeting estimates.

A two-year boom in memory chip prices started to fade in late 2018 as demand slumped from data centre customers while a U.S.-China trade war punctuated by tit-for-tat import tariffs muddied purchase decisions, creating a supply glut.

($1 = 1,167.2000 won)

Samsung Elec says profit fall likely milder than forecasts as chip prices bottom out

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sandra Maler)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.