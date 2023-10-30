News & Insights

Samsung Electronics' Q3 profit falls 78% but chip loss narrows

Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

October 30, 2023 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang for Reuters ->

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS reported a 78% on-year drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, but still managed to book its best performance so far this year as the battered memory chip market began showing signs of recovery from a severe downturn.

The world's biggest maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit reached 2.4 trillion won ($1.78 billion) in July-September, versus 10.85 trillion won a year earlier.

