Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely jumps 50% on solid chip demand

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Thursday reported a 50% jump in quarterly operating earnings to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, as solid demand underpinned prices for memory chips.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated first-quarter profit at 14.1 trillion won ($11.6 billion), versus a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 13.3 trillion won.

Revenue likely rose 18% from the same period a year earlier to a record 77 trillion won, the company said in a short preliminary earnings release, also above market expectations.

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings on April 28.

($1 = 1,218.1800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin)

