Samsung Electronics Q1 profit likely jumps 50% on solid chip demand

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday reported a 50% jump in quarterly operating earnings to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, as solid demand underpinned prices for memory chips.

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Thursday reported a 50% jump in quarterly operating earnings to post its highest first-quarter profit since 2018, as solid demand underpinned prices for memory chips.

The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker estimated first-quarter profit at 14.1 trillion won ($11.6 billion), versus a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 13.3 trillion won.

Revenue likely rose 18% from the same period a year earlier to a record 77 trillion won, the company said in a short preliminary earnings release, also above market expectations.

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings on April 28.

($1 = 1,218.1800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters