Samsung Electronics, Mastercard Collaborate To Develop Biometric Cards

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics' System LSI Business, Mastercard, and Samsung Card have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a biometric card with a built-in fingerprint scanner. These biometric cards will adopt a new security chipset from Samsung's System LSI Business that integrates several key discrete chips.

The fingerprint biometric payment cards can be used at any Mastercard chip terminal or point of sale terminal. Samsung Card will lead the roll out in South Korea, with plans to unveil the biometric card later in the current year.

