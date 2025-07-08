Samsung Electronics Enters Agreement To Acquire Xealth; Board Approves Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co. has signed an agreement to acquire Xealth, a healthcare integration platform. The platform allows providers to prescribe and monitor digital health content, apps, and services as easily as they would medications. Samsung Electronics said the acquisition will help advance Samsung's transformation into a connected care platform.

Xealth spun out of the Providence health system in 2017, and investors include Advocate Health, Banner Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network. The company currently has a network of more than 500 U.S. hospitals, including Advocate Health and Banner Health, and more than 70 digital health solution partners.

Earlier, Samsung Electronics announced its earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2025. The preliminary results fell short of market expectations. On Tuesday, the Board approved the buyback of 3.91 trillion won of the company's shares.

