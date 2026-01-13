Samsung Electronics Co. (KOSE:005930) Price Target Increased by 20.13% to 168,407.07

The average one-year price target for Samsung Electronics Co. (KOSE:005930) has been revised to ₩168,407.07 / share. This is an increase of 20.13% from the prior estimate of ₩140,191.00 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩98,980.00 to a high of ₩252,000.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.39% from the latest reported closing price of ₩137,600.00 / share.

Samsung Electronics Co. Maintains 1.06% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 1.06%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Electronics Co.. This is an decrease of 44 owner(s) or 6.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 005930 is 1.84%, an increase of 2.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.26% to 724,507K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 67,747K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67,713K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 21.49% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 43,284K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,691K shares , representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 1.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 42,192K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,884K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 0.79% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 31,239K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,284K shares , representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 15.98% over the last quarter.

EWY - iShares MSCI South Korea ETF holds 16,869K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,653K shares , representing a decrease of 10.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 005930 by 2.79% over the last quarter.

