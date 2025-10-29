Samsung Electronics Co., - Depositary Receipt (LSE:SMSN) Price Target Increased by 19.72% to 1,945.44

The average one-year price target for Samsung Electronics Co., - Depositary Receipt (LSE:SMSN) has been revised to 1,945.44 GBX / share. This is an increase of 19.72% from the prior estimate of 1,624.96 GBX dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 986.53 GBX to a high of 2,653.93 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.17% from the latest reported closing price of 1,750.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Electronics Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMSN is 1.27%, an increase of 15.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.83% to 1,403K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HLMIX - Harding Loevner International Equity Portfolio Institutional holds 274K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing a decrease of 4.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSN by 22.80% over the last quarter.

SPDW - SPDR(R) Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF holds 199K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSN by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 167K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares , representing a decrease of 22.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSN by 3.42% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 157K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares , representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SMSN by 2.46% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 152K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares , representing an increase of 53.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMSN by 178.62% over the last quarter.

