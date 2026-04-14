Samsung Electronics Co., - Depositary Receipt (LSE:BC94) Price Target Increased by 12.37% to 4,711.85

The average one-year price target for Samsung Electronics Co., - Depositary Receipt (LSE:BC94) has been revised to 4,711.85 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.37% from the prior estimate of 4,193.17 GBX dated April 9, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,959.66 GBX to a high of 6,425.08 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.50% from the latest reported closing price of 3,402.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Samsung Electronics Co., - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 78 owner(s) or 91.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BC94 is 2.50%, an increase of 87.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.95% to 85K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 56K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 152K shares , representing a decrease of 173.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC94 by 24.11% over the last quarter.

Wesleyan Assurance Society holds 16K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 7K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 42.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BC94 by 9.91% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 5K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares , representing an increase of 7.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BC94 by 54.37% over the last quarter.

Systematic Alpha Investments holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.