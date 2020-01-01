Samsung Electronics Chip Production Partly Halted Due To Power Failure

(RTTNews) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) partly halted production of semiconductors at its Hwaseong chip complex in South Korea due to power failure.

The one-minute long blackout on Tuesday stopped the production of some DRAM and NAND flash chips. Yonhap reported earlier, citing industry sources, that the power failure was due to a problem with a regional power transmission cable that exploded cutting off power in and around the factory. It may take about two to three days for a full recovery in production.

The world's largest memory chipmaker is investigating to find out the extent of the losses, while reports said it would be in millions of dollars. It is expected that the temporary stoppage will not result in any major damage.

Last year, a power outage in its chip factory in Pyeongtaek in southern Gyeonggi Province had resulted in around 50 billion won or $43.3 million in damages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.