Samsung Electronics' chip production in China faces disruption from trucker strike -Trade Association

Contributor
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Electronics' semiconductor production China is experiencing disruptions as South Korean truckers block the export of a key raw material to China, Korea International Trade Association said on Tuesday.

Corrects to add dropped word in first paragraph

SEOUL, June 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics' semiconductor production in China is experiencing disruptions as South Korean truckers block the export of a key raw material to China, Korea International Trade Association said on Tuesday.

A South Korean company that manufactures isopropyl alcohol (IPA), a raw material for cleaning wafers, is facing complications in shipping the product to a Chinese company that supplies wafers to a Samsung Electronics chip factory in China, KITA said in a press release.

The export of 90 metric tonnes of IPA or a week's shipment has been delayed.

(Reporting by Byungwook Kim; Editing By Tom Hogue)

((Byungwook.Kim@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters