QCOM

Samsung Electronics breaks ground for sixth domestic contract chip manufacturing line

Contributors
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Hyunjoo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Thursday said it has broken ground for its sixth domestic contract chip production line, which will make logic chips as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on the volatile memory chip sector.

SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Thursday said it has broken ground for its sixth domestic contract chip production line, which will make logic chips as part of efforts to reduce its reliance on the volatile memory chip sector.

Samsung is taking on bigger rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW in the contract manufacturing business, where it competes to win orders from customers such as Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O.

The line in the city of Pyeongtaek, within a two-hour drive of capital Seoul, will produce advanced 5 nanometre chips using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology. Samsung broke ground earlier this month and plans to start production in the second half of next year.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Heekyong.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 6936 1470;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QCOM

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters