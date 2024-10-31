Samsung Electronics Boosts Supplier Incentives and Industry Support

Samsung Electronics (GB:SMSN) has released an update.

Samsung Electronics has announced a significant contribution of KRW 22.4 billion to incentivize suppliers in its Device Solutions Division, aimed at enhancing safety, product quality, and cooperation. Additionally, the company will donate KRW 1.81 billion to the Federation of Korean Industries, reinforcing its commitment to fostering industry collaboration.

