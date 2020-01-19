Samsung Electronics appoints new mobile chief

SEOUL, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS, the world's top smartphone maker, said on Monday that it has named president Roh Tae-moon as its new mobile chief as part of a management shake-up.

Current mobile chief DJ Koh will continue to lead Samsung's IT & mobile communications (IM) division, which includes both mobile devices and network equipment.

The company also promoted its network business chief Cheun Kyung-whoon to president, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

