Samsung Electronics Announces Major 2024 Capex Plan

Samsung Electronics has unveiled a substantial capital expenditure plan of approximately KRW 56.7 trillion for 2024, aiming to bolster its competitiveness in key business sectors. The investment focuses on advancing technology in device solutions and mobile display fabs, reinforcing Samsung’s leadership in the component market. This strategic move is expected to enhance the company’s business capabilities and maintain its industry dominance.

