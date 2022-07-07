US Markets
TSLA

Samsung Electro-Mechanics says in talks with Tesla to possibly supply camera modules

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Byungwook Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics 009150.KS said on Friday that it is in talks with Tesla Inc TSLA.O to possibly supply camera modules, but that it cannot reveal the deal size or amount at this time.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics will continue to work on advancing and diversifying its camera modules, it added in a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Byungwook Kim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

