Samsung Elec's Lee says SoftBank's Son expected to visit Seoul when asked about Arm-media

SEOUL, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Vice chairman Jay Y. Lee said on Wednesday that SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T CEO Masayoshi Son is expected to visit Seoul next month when asked about British chip designer Arm Ltd, multiple South Korean media reported.

Son may "make a proposal," South Korean wire service News1 reported citing Lee, without elaborating.

Lee said this in answer to a press question about whether he met Arm executives during his recent visit to Britain, according to News1.

South Korean media have speculated Samsung may participate in a potential joint acquisition of a stake in Arm.

Samsung did not have an immediate comment on Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss' government will push for high-level talks with SoftBank Group Corp to persuade it to list British chip designer Arm Ltd in London, the Financial Times reported last week.

