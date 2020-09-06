Samsung Elec wins $6.7 bln Verizon order for network equipment

Adds comments from Samsung

SEOUL, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS said on Monday its U.S. unit won a 7.9 trillion won ($6.7 billion) order to provide wireless communication solutions to Verizon VZ.N in the United States.

The order is for network equipment, a Samsung spokesman said, but declined to comment on detailed terms the contract, such as the portion of 5G-capable equipment included.

Samsung said in a regulatory filing the period of the contract, signed with Verizon Sourcing LLC, is from June 30, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2025. It did not give details in the filing.

Verizon had already been a customer of Samsung before the order. Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg told CNBC in July last year that Verizon doesn't use any Huawei HWT.UL equipment.

Verizon is believed to be Nokia’s NOKIA.HE biggest customer, JP Morgan research said in a July note.

($1 = 1,187.3200 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Additional reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.