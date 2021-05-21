Samsung Elec to invest $17 bln in new chip foundry in u.s.-Blue House

US Markets

Samsung Electronics plans to invest $17 billion for a new plant for chip contract manufacturing in the United States, South Korea's presidential office said on Friday.

Documents filed with Texas state officials previously showed that Samsung is considering Austin, Texas, as one of the sites for a new $17 billion chip plant that the South Korean firm said could create 1,800 jobs.

