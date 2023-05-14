News & Insights

Samsung Elec, Tesla heads meet to discuss cooperation in high-tech

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

May 14, 2023 — 01:39 am EDT

Written by Jihoon Lee for Reuters ->

SEOUL, May 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS Executive Chairman Jay Y. Lee met with Tesla TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk last Wednesday to discuss ways to cooperate in future high-tech industries, Samsung said on Sunday.

The two companies are currently seeking ways to cooperate in the development of IT-related technologies, such as semiconductors for autonomous vehicles, Samsung added.

The meeting was held during Lee's trip to the United States and was the first between the heads of the South Korean chip giant and the U.S. electric-vehicle maker, the company said.

