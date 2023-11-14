News & Insights

Samsung Elec sold more ASML shares in Q3 -company filing

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 14, 2023 — 08:42 pm EST

SEOUL, Nov 15 (Reuters) - South Korea's Samsung Electronics 005930.KS cut its stake in semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker ASML ASML.AS further in the third quarter, the company's latest financial statement showed.

Samsung Electronics more than halved its stake in ASML earlier this year.

The South Korean chip giant sold around 1.17 million shares in ASML from July to September, according to its third quarter report filed to financial regulators and disclosed on Tuesday.

The stake Samsung sold is worth around 726.7 million euros ($789.92 million) based on the latest share prices.

That brought Samsung Electronics' holding in the Dutch chip equipment maker down to 0.4%, or 1.58 million shares, according to the report.

Samsung Electronics did not have an immediate comment.

($1 = 0.9200 euros)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Ed Davies)

