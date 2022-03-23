Samsung Elec shares worth $1.1 bln sold in block deal -term sheet

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS worth about $1.1 billion are being sold by Kookmin Bank KOOKM.UL on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

About 19.9 million shares are being sold at 68,800 won per share, the term sheet showed.

Samsung Electronics did not have a comment on the matter.

The number of shares being sold is the exact amount that Hong Ra-hee, mother of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee and wife of deceased Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, agreed to keep in trust with Kookmin Bank in October, according to a Samsung Electronics filing.

The trust agreement period was due to end by April 25, the filing showed.

($1 = 1,218.6200 won)

