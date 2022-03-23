Samsung Elec shares worth $1.1 bln sold in block deal -term sheet

Contributors
Sumeet Chatterjee Reuters
Joyce Lee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd worth about $1.1 billion are being sold by Kookmin Bank [KOOKM.UL] on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Joyce Lee

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS worth about $1.1 billion are being sold by Kookmin Bank KOOKM.UL on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

About 19.9 million shares are being sold at 68,800 won per share, the term sheet showed.

Samsung Electronics did not have a comment on the matter.

The number of shares being sold is the exact amount that Hong Ra-hee, mother of Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee and wife of deceased Samsung patriarch Lee Kun-hee, agreed to keep in trust with Kookmin Bank in October, according to a Samsung Electronics filing.

The trust agreement period was due to end by April 25, the filing showed.

($1 = 1,218.6200 won)

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters