Samsung Elec shares worth $1.1 bln being sold in block deal - term sheet

SEOUL, March 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Samsung Electronics 005930.KS worth about $1.1 billion are being sold by Kookmin Bank on Thursday, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

About 19.9 million shares are being sold at 68,800 won per share, the term sheet said.

Samsung Electronics did not have an immediate comment.

($1 = 1,218.6200 won)

