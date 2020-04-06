Samsung Elec says Q1 profit likely rose 3%, beating estimates slightly

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Tuesday its first-quarter operating profit likely rose 3% from a year earlier, slightly beating analysts' forecasts as solid chip sales helped cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic on smartphones and TVs.

Samsung said operating profit was expected to be 6.4 trillion won ($5.23 billion) in the quarter ended March, compared with 6.2 trillion won a year ago and the 6.2 trillion won estimate from analysts according to Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely rose 5% to 55 trillion won from a year ago, in line with the 55.6 trillion won estimate.

