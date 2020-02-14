Samsung Elec says its board chairman offers to resign

SEOUL, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS said on Friday that Lee Sang-hoon, the chairman of its board, had offered to resign, without elaborating on a reason.

In a statement, the company said the board planned to appoint a new chairman in the near future.

In December, a South Korean court had sentenced Lee to 1-1/2-years in jail for sabotaging legitimate union activities.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

