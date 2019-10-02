Samsung Elec says it suspended operations at China mobile phone factory

Ju-min Park Reuters
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it suspended production at its mobile phone factory in China at the end of September. The world's top smartphone maker said it made a "difficult decision" to suspend production at its only China phone factory.

The world's top smartphone maker said it made a "difficult decision" to suspend production at its only China phone factory in its effort to enhance efficiency, Samsung told Reuters in a statement.

