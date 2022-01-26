Samsung Elec says demand to recover in 2022, but supply chain challenges persist

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Thursday forecast a recovery in global demand for tech devices in 2022 after reporting its highest fourth-quarter profit in four years, but warned of ongoing challenges from supply chain issues and COVID-19.

Fourth-quarter profit for the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker rose 53%, helped by brisk sales of memory chips and higher margins in chip contract manufacturing.

Operating profit rose to 13.9 trillion won ($11.6 billion) for October-December, from 9 trillion won a year earlier, in line with the company's estimate of 13.8 trillion won earlier this month.

Net profit rose 64% to 10.8 trillion won. Revenue rose 24% to a record 76.6 trillion won.

Still, despite reporting record quarterly revenue and an on-year jump in operating profit, analysts said the profits were lower than the market had expected due to conservative shipments of memory chips, R&D costs and one-off year-end bonuses.

