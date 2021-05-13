Samsung Elec raises non-memory chip investment to $151 bln through 2030

SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said on Thursday it would invest 171 trillion won ($151.10 billion) in non-memory chips through 2030, raising its previous investment target of 133 trillion won announced in 2019.

Samsung competes with bigger rivals Taiwan's TSMC 2330.TW in contract chip manufacturing and Qualcomm Inc QCOM.O in mobile processing chips.

Samsung will accelerate research and development of advanced chip contract manufacturing processes and construction of production lines, it said in a statement.

The South Korean electronics major added that its third chip production line at Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, will be completed in the second half of 2022.

($1 = 1,131.7300 won)

