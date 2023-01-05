Samsung Elec Q4 profit likely fell 69% as demand slump weighed

January 05, 2023

SEOUL, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 69% plunge in December-quarter operating profit on Friday, as a global economic downturn saps demand for electronic devices and clouds the outlook for the memory chip industry.

The world's largest memory chip, smartphone and TV maker estimated its profit fell to 4.3 trillion won ($3.37 billion) in October-December, from 13.87 trillion won a year earlier.

($1 = 1,274.1900 won)

