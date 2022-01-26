Samsung Elec Q4 profit jumps 53% on solid chip profits

SEOUL, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's 005930.KS fourth-quarter profit rose 53%, helped by brisk sales of memory chips and higher margins in chip contract manufacturing.

Operating profit rose to 13.9 trillion won ($11.6 billion) for October-December, from 9 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said on Thursday.

That was in line with the company's estimate of 13.8 trillion won earlier this month.

($1 = 1,197.0300 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)

