Samsung Elec Q4 profit jumps 53% on solid chip profits

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's fourth-quarter profit rose 53%, helped by brisk sales of memory chips and higher margins in chip contract manufacturing.

Operating profit rose to 13.9 trillion won ($11.6 billion) for October-December, from 9 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said on Thursday.

That was in line with the company's estimate of 13.8 trillion won earlier this month.

($1 = 1,197.0300 won)

