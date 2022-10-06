Samsung Elec Q3 profit likely fell 32% as demand slumped in downturn

Adds revenue, detailed earnings date

SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday as demand for electronic devices, and the memory chips that power them, shrank due to an economic downturn.

The world's largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won ($7.67 billion) in July-September - its first year-on-year decline in nearly three years - from 15.8 trillion won a year earlier.

The profit fell short of an 11.8 trillion won SmartEstimate from Refinitiv.

Revenue likely rose 3% from the same period a year earlier to 76 trillion won, Samsung said in a short preliminary earnings release.

Samsung is due to release detailed earnings on October 27.

($1 = 1,407.6400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Richard Pullin)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

