Samsung Elec Q3 profit dives 56% as further chip prices declines weigh

Contributors
Ju-min Park Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 56% fall in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, reeling from chip price declines in the face of a prolonged industry downturn.

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a 56% fall in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, reeling from chip price declines in the face of a prolonged industry downturn.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit was 7.8 trillion won ($6.70 billion), slightly above the 7.7 trillion won estimate the company released earlier.

Samsung's profit has slumped on-year for four consecutive quarters and it is expected to fall again in the current quarter, analysts say.

Earlier this month its cross-town rival, SK Hynix 000660.KS, said 5G-enabled smartphones should help lift the global memory market out of the doldrums next year.

($1 = 1,163.6000 won)

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)

((ju-min.park@thomsonreuters.com; +82 2 3704 5650; Reuters Messaging: ju-min.park.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters