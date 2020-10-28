Samsung Elec Q3 operating profit jumps 59% on strong smartphone sales

By Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin

SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a 59% rise in quarterly operating profit on Thursday as U.S. restrictions on China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL boosted the South Korean tech giant's phone and chip sales.

Operating profit rose to 12.35 trillion won ($10.96 billion) for the quarter ended September from 7.78 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said. That was in line with the company's estimate of 12.3 trillion won earlier this month.

Net profit rose 49% to 9.36 trillion won. Revenue climbed 8% to 66.96 trillion won.

The result likely reflects gains in Samsung's share of the smartphone market as U.S. restrictions hit Chinese rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd HWT.UL, as well as lower marketing costs amid the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.

The U.S. restrictions on Huawei also boost Samsung's chip division, as the Chinese company is buying more of the South Korean company's semiconductors to replace chips made with U.S. technology.

($1 = 1,127.2200 won)

