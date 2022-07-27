Samsung Elec Q2 profit up 12% on server chip demand

SEOUL, July 28 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a 12% rise in April-June profit on Thursday, as robust data centre demand for high-margin memory chips underpinned prices.

Operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion won ($10.8 billion) for the quarter ended June 30 from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said.

That was slightly higher than the company's own estimate of 14 trillion won earlier this month.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.