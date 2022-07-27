Samsung Elec Q2 profit up 12% on server chip demand

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 12% rise in April-June profit on Thursday, as robust data centre demand for high-margin memory chips underpinned prices.

Operating profit rose to 14.1 trillion won ($10.8 billion) for the quarter ended June 30 from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said.

That was slightly higher than the company's own estimate of 14 trillion won earlier this month.

