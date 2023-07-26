News & Insights

Samsung Elec Q2 profit plunges 95% as chip glut persists

Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

July 26, 2023 — 08:14 pm EDT

Written by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park for Reuters ->

Adds milestone and company estimate in paragraph 3, revenue in paragraph 4

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS reported on Thursday a 95% plunge in quarterly profit, as the chip industry's downturn persisted despite output cuts due to weaker demand for products reliant on semiconductors from consumer gadgets to servers.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit fell to 669 billion won ($527 million) for the April-June quarter, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier.

That was broadly in line with the company's estimate of 600 billion won this month, and was the second-lowest quarterly profit in 14 years.

($1 = 1,269.2200 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jamie Freed)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.