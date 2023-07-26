Samsung Elec Q2 profit plunges 95% as chip glut persists

Adds milestone and company estimate in paragraph 3, revenue in paragraph 4

SEOUL, July 27 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS reported on Thursday a 95% plunge in quarterly profit, as the chip industry's downturn persisted despite output cuts due to weaker demand for products reliant on semiconductors from consumer gadgets to servers.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit fell to 669 billion won ($527 million) for the April-June quarter, from 14.1 trillion won a year earlier.

That was broadly in line with the company's estimate of 600 billion won this month, and was the second-lowest quarterly profit in 14 years.

($1 = 1,269.2200 won)

