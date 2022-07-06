Samsung Elec Q2 profit likely rose 11% on solid server chip demand

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a likely 11% jump in quarterly operating earnings on Thursday as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offset lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers.

The world's largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit rose to 14 trillion won ($10.73 billion) in the three months ended June 30 - its highest second-quarter profit since 2018 - from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier.

