Samsung Elec Q2 profit likely rose 11% on solid server chip demand

SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a likely 11% jump in quarterly operating earnings on Thursday as lingering demand for its memory chips from server customers offset lower sales to inflation-hit smartphone makers.

The world's largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit rose to 14 trillion won ($10.73 billion) in the three months ended June 30 - its highest second-quarter profit since 2018 - from 12.57 trillion won a year earlier.

($1 = 1,304.4400 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((joyce.lee@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.