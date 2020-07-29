Samsung Elec Q2 operating profit up 23% on strong chip sales

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 23% bump to its quarterly operating profit on Thursday, fuelled by solid chip sales to data centres who bulked up to meet demand for a work-from-home economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a 23% bump to its quarterly operating profit on Thursday, fuelled by solid chip sales to data centres who bulked up to meet demand for a work-from-home economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Operating profit rose to 8.1 trillion won ($6.81 billion) for the April-June quarter from 6.6 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said. That was in line with the company's estimate of 8.1 trillion won earlier this month.

Net profit rose 7% to 5.6 trillion won. Revenue dropped 6% to 53 trillion won.

($1 = 1,189.7900 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; editing by Jane Wardell)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters