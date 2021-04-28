Samsung Elec Q1 operating profit rises 46% on strong phone, TV sales

Contributors
Joyce Lee Reuters
Heekyong Yang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 46% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday from brisk sales of smartphones and TVs, despite a fall in chip earnings after a storm-related cut in U.S. output and the costs of a production ramp-up.

SEOUL, April 29 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS reported a 46% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday from brisk sales of smartphones and TVs, despite a fall in chip earnings after a storm-related cut in U.S. output and the costs of a production ramp-up.

Operating profit rose to 9.4 trillion won ($8.48 billion) for the quarter ended March from 6.45 trillion won a year earlier, the world's top maker of memory chips said. That was slightly higher than the company's estimate of 9.3 trillion won earlier this month.

($1 = 1,108.9800 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin)

((jungyoon.lee@tr.com; +82 2 6936 1467;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters