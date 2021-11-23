Samsung Elec picks Taylor, Texas as new $17 bln U.S. chip plant site

SEOUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS said on Wednesday it had picked Taylor, Texas as the location for a new $17 billion chip plant, instead of state capital Austin.

The world's biggest memory chipmaker and second-largest contract chip manufacturer had also considered sites in Arizona and New York but said it chose Texas, where it has its only other U.S. chip plant, based on factors such as infrastructure stability, local government support, and proximity to its existing plant.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Chris Reese)

