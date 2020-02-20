Samsung Elec names ex-finance minister as its new board chairman

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics 005930.KS said on Friday that it has named former finance minister and its outside director, Bahk Jae-wan, as its board chairman.

Bahk became the tech giant's first outside director in the chairman's role and takes over from Lee Sang-hoon, who resigned after being jailed over alleged union-busting activities.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Joori Roh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

