Samsung Elec names ex-finance minister as its new board chairman

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has named former finance minister and its outside director, Bahk Jae-wan, as its board chairman.

Bahk became the tech giant's first outside director in the chairman's role and takes over from Lee Sang-hoon, who resigned after being jailed over alleged union-busting activities.

